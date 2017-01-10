Feltner Brothers to appear on Food Network show 'The Kitchen'

Travis, Chase and Grant Feltner demonstrate a Game Day Burger Bar for hosts Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson and Jeff Mauro, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen Brothers Travis, Chase, and Grant Feltner, who own the local Feltner Brother's restaurant on College Avenue in Fayetteville, are set to appear on The Kitchen , a popular talk show that airs weekly on The Food Network. The Feltner's will be featured on the show on Saturday, Jan. 28 to give some advice on "the ultimate burger bar" the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.