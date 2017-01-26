Fear grows for many undocumented residents in Northwest Arkansas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Mayra Esquivel of Springdale hugs Susan Young of Fayetteville on Thursday after the Interfaith Vigil for Immigrant and Refugee Solidarity at the Good Shepherd's Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. The event was organized in part by the Arkansas United Community Coalition to react more formally to this week's presidential executive orders as well as discussions by the state Legislature on anti-immigrant legislation.

