Fayetteville Tourism Commission Deciding On Future Of Walker-Stone House

19 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Walker-Stone house in Fayetteville has sat empty since its purchase by the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission last May. The A & P Commission, which runs Experience Fayetteville, the city's visitors bureau, bought the property from a law firm for $750,000. "We are still studying and researching and figuring out what we can do with the home that will both preserve the integrity of the house, [and] keep it open for the citizens of Fayetteville," Rawn said.

