Fayetteville shooting suspect arrested in Plumerville
Leroy Jones, 36, of 1655 N. Saddlehorn Ave. was arrested in connection with first-degree battery and violating parole. Plumerville is a community of fewer than 1,000 in Conway County -- roughly 145 miles from Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For liberals
|9 min
|TayTay
|4
|Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D...
|23 min
|Mr Guest
|81
|President Donald J Trump
|32 min
|Mr Guest
|57
|No sanctuary
|2 hr
|La Migas
|11
|Lock her up!
|2 hr
|Wise one
|3
|I smell sh*t!!
|2 hr
|Seth
|6
|Trashy Trasha
|2 hr
|Just go away
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC