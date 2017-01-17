Fayetteville shooting suspect arreste...

Fayetteville shooting suspect arrested in Plumerville

Leroy Jones, 36, of 1655 N. Saddlehorn Ave. was arrested in connection with first-degree battery and violating parole. Plumerville is a community of fewer than 1,000 in Conway County -- roughly 145 miles from Fayetteville.

