Fayetteville seeks input on temporary mini-roundabout
City officials are asking residents to weigh in on a temporary roundabout that was installed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of School Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville. The project is part of the city's ongoing exploration of Tactical Urbanism, a concept that refers to low-cost, temporary changes to infrastructure intended to improve safety or other needs of area neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Service announcement for snowflakes
|59 min
|guest
|7
|Trump Asks Â“What The HellÂ’s Going In Chicago?Â”
|1 hr
|guest
|5
|Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|Mary Tyler Moore dies
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|Clinton could have received 800,000 votes from ...
|1 hr
|WeKnowBetter
|4
|Golden Corral (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Guest
|63
|OBGYN Doctors (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|resident
|33
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC