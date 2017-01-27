Fayetteville seeks input on temporary...

Fayetteville seeks input on temporary mini-roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

City officials are asking residents to weigh in on a temporary roundabout that was installed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of School Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville. The project is part of the city's ongoing exploration of Tactical Urbanism, a concept that refers to low-cost, temporary changes to infrastructure intended to improve safety or other needs of area neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public Service announcement for snowflakes 59 min guest 7
Trump Asks Â“What The HellÂ’s Going In Chicago?Â” 1 hr guest 5
Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim 1 hr guest 1
Mary Tyler Moore dies 1 hr guest 3
Clinton could have received 800,000 votes from ... 1 hr WeKnowBetter 4
Golden Corral (Jan '13) 2 hr Guest 63
OBGYN Doctors (Apr '13) 2 hr resident 33
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC