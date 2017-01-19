Fayetteville Public Library patrons d...

Fayetteville Public Library patrons donate over 400 pounds of pet food in December

20 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Fayetteville Public Library patrons last month donated over 400 pounds of pet food towards local families in need for the holidays. The program, led by the city's Community Resources Division, provides food to families who are struggling to feed their pets in an effort to help keep animals at their homes instead of being turned over to the animal shelter in times of need.

