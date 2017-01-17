Fayetteville Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Suspect
Fayetteville police were searching for a man they are calling armed and dangerous after he fired shots at an officer early Tuesday morning . According to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Communism
|14 min
|Guest
|3
|Thomas / Betts
|39 min
|Red Fly
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|54 min
|Now_What-
|33,328
|Rupert to speak Friday night
|1 hr
|Deplorableknuckle...
|1
|Need an obgyn
|1 hr
|Momma to be
|8
|Matt Puryear
|1 hr
|Dena
|1
|Clinton Global Initiative going out of business...
|2 hr
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC