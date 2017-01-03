Fayetteville police investigating robbery at Arvest Bank
Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying and locating two men involved in an armed robbery at Arvest Bank on Garland Avenue Tuesday. According to police, the men entered the bank, located at 1113 N. Garland Ave., at 3:01 p.m. and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
