Fayetteville police investigate report of shooting on Saddlehorn Avenue
Personnel with the Fayetteville Police Department patrol Tuesday an area near West Deane Street and North Porter Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama refers to himself 40 times during Cubs vi...
|3 min
|SHREK
|8
|New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorab...
|14 min
|Who Knows Joe__
|2
|Trump Thumpers
|16 min
|SHREK
|28
|Hillary Clinton, a mistake for 2016 (Apr '13)
|21 min
|guest
|4,199
|Latest Electoral Projection Shows Clinton With ...
|30 min
|FingDemocratWhine...
|22
|Those Russian prostitutes
|38 min
|guest
|6
|ItÂ’s time to face facts: ObamaÂ’s presidency was...
|55 min
|FingDemocratWhine...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC