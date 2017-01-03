Fayetteville police arrest suspect in...

Fayetteville police arrest suspect in Arvest Bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: NWAonline

Fayetteville Police Department personnel speak Tuesday with Terry Hendrix , security manager for Arvest Bank, and Donny Story , president and chief executive officer for Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, after an armed robbery was reported at the bank at 1113 N Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police arrested Telvondric Haywood, 20, in connection with the robbery Tuesday at Arvest Bank at 1113 N. Garland Ave., according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama crushes Russia! 13 min SHKRELI treason 13
drug test 22 min gern blanston 1
Paul Ryan: Poor Kids Who Receive free Lunch Hav... 23 min SSOB 27
how to cure toenail fungus 23 min gern blanston 2
Know any good plumbers? (Nov '10) 33 min Barton Farley 14
obama care SUCKS 43 min ditto 29
Apartment rentals w no background chk (Oct '11) 59 min Daniel brummett 123
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC