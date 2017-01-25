Fayetteville commission still undecid...

Fayetteville commission still undecided on use for historic Walker-Stone House

It remains unclear what the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion commission will do with the historic Walker-Stone House that it purchased last year . The group had discussed possibly moving the Convention and Visitors Bureau administrative offices from a commission-owned building on the southwest corner of the downtown square into the historic home located one block west at 207 W. Center St. Executive Director Molly Rawn, who took over the commission in August, said she doesn't think the historic downtown home should be used as office space.

