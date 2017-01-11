Fayetteville Animal Services seizes 2...

Fayetteville Animal Services seizes 26 animals from Fayetteville home

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Lib Horn Animal Shelter received 25 new dogs and one cat this week after the animals were seized from a home in Fayetteville. The animals were discovered after police and animal services officials executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Duck 33,194
Make America Sick Again 28 min SSOB 68
It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego 55 min SSOB 27
First Woman President in America 56 min Donkey 14
Trasha D 1 hr Matt 5
You're Not a "Birther", Obama's Birth Certifica... 2 hr Guess 20
VIDEO: Paul Joseph Watson vs Leftists (Best Mom... 2 hr guest 27
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC