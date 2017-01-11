Fayetteville Animal Services seizes 26 animals from Fayetteville home
The Lib Horn Animal Shelter received 25 new dogs and one cat this week after the animals were seized from a home in Fayetteville. The animals were discovered after police and animal services officials executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday.
