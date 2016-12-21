Faith becomes art becomes music

Faith becomes art becomes music

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Arkansas Online

It was around the middle of December 2015 when folklorist and author Robert Cochran of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville was having lunch at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock with Bill Gatewood, Gail Stevens and Jo Ellen Maack of the Old State House Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min BARNEYII 33,051
What a Hillary presidency looks like. 16 min Hidden Saint 7
Leanna Henry 26 min wondering 2
a relative was found guilty of food stamp fraud. (Jun '11) 53 min Guest 176
Need GOOD Lawyer (Child Custody) (Mar '09) 1 hr Need my grandkids 28
thank you so much 1 hr jeff jones 25
All Active U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers Currentl... 1 hr CryptoCoin 9
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC