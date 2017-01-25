Dawson accepts job in Fayetteville
Russellville Cyclones head coach Billy Dawson has accepted a coaching position at Fayetteville High School according to Russellville athletic director Johnny Johnson. Dawson's hiring will be official pending a vote by the Fayetteville School Board on Thursday.
