Dawson accepts job in Fayetteville

8 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Russellville Cyclones head coach Billy Dawson has accepted a coaching position at Fayetteville High School according to Russellville athletic director Johnny Johnson. Dawson's hiring will be official pending a vote by the Fayetteville School Board on Thursday.

