Dark Comedy DETROIT to Open Next Month at TheatreSquared
The incendiary dark comedy Detroit - a Pulitzer Prize finalist, New York Times Critics' Pick, and Obie Award-winner for Best New American Play - begins a four-week run February 1 at TheatreSquared. The production is directed by Southern Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Aime Hayes.
