Dark Comedy DETROIT to Open Next Mont...

Dark Comedy DETROIT to Open Next Month at TheatreSquared

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The incendiary dark comedy Detroit - a Pulitzer Prize finalist, New York Times Critics' Pick, and Obie Award-winner for Best New American Play - begins a four-week run February 1 at TheatreSquared. The production is directed by Southern Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Aime Hayes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 7 min Capt Obvious 124
Diana davis 1 hr Guest 2
Pottygate, inauguration covering up Don's Johns... 2 hr Mr Guest 6
Sully's 2 hr Jwillet 21
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr sue2 33,235
Ron's Catfish 3 hr Mr catfish 2
Need help 4 hr Desperate 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC