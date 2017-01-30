Compassion Fayetteville Kicking Off B...

Compassion Fayetteville Kicking Off Black History Month

With Black History Month quickly approaching, Compassion Fayetteville came to the 5NEWS studio to discuss their upcoming events in the Northwest Arkansas community. D'Andre Jones and Pattie Williams joined anchor Bryan Shawver to discuss the events planned for Compassion Fayetteville's third year.

