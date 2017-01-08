Club news
Kara Mason, with the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band, plays "Amazing Grace" during a Memorial Day program in 2016. The Highlander will celebrate the 34th annual Burns Night dinner beginning with a social hour with bagpipe solos at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
