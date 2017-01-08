Club news

Club news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Kara Mason, with the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band, plays "Amazing Grace" during a Memorial Day program in 2016. The Highlander will celebrate the 34th annual Burns Night dinner beginning with a social hour with bagpipe solos at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonald's rant.... 34 min lol 3
Good People 36 min nice guy 11
First Woman President in America 37 min silverback 7
Anyone had liposuction? 39 min lucy pucy 5
Paul Ryan: Poor Kids Who Receive free Lunch Hav... 1 hr Guest 26
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 2 hr Capt Obvious 2
cast fetish (Jul '12) 2 hr Guest 18
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC