City Council Primer: Jan. 17, 2017

City Council Primer: Jan. 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D... 18 min Jerry T Boner 7
Trump Thumpers 2 hr Elephant crushes ... 33
Desperate: Democrat Calls For Trump Impeachment... 2 hr Mr Guest 19
best western 2 hr Concerned 1
Trasha D 2 hr Tyler 6
Obama Slams Disclaimer 2 hr Who Knows Joe__ 1
Communism 2 hr Mansass is a Commie 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC