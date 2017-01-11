Bill seeks to designate official Arka...

Bill seeks to designate official Arkansas dinosaur

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Sandra Chandler of the Arkansas Geological Survey discusses the history of the Arkansaurus fridayi, a dinosaur discovered in Arkansas, in this 2015 file photo. Some Arkansas lawmakers want a different sort of animal to join the ranks of the mockingbird and the white-tailed deer in officially representing the state: a dinosaur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego 1 hr Guest 29
First Woman President in America 1 hr necessary 18
when will white men realize they are inferior t... (May '13) 1 hr necessary 186
VIDEO: Paul Joseph Watson vs Leftists (Best Mom... 2 hr SSOB 29
Florida airport shooter a muslim 2 hr Love da golden Sh... 6
Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers" 2 hr guest 2
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 3 hr Lexi and her twin... 61
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC