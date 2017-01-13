Bielema not on the hot seat, but it's so warm that it's hard to tell the difference

One of the big questions Arkansas fans have been mulling since the regular football season ended with a 28-24 loss to Missouri was whether or not Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema was on the hot seat or not. When the Hogs frittered away a 24-point halftime lead with turnovers, penalties, missed assignments, and assorted other mistakes, to lose the Belk Bowl 31-24 to Virginia Tech, the questions intensified.

