Authorities: Arkansan arrested after grabbing candy at gas station, putting it in pants
An intoxicated robber grabbed handfuls of Starbursts and placed them in his pants early Wednesday at an Arkansas convenience store, police say. The Fort Smith Police Department responded around 12:50 a.m. to the Kum and Go gas station at 2388 N. College Ave. A clerk standing outside the business told a responding officer that someone walked inside the convenience store, grabbed candies and put them down his pants.
