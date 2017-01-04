ArkansasStaged performs 'The Taming' ...

ArkansasStaged performs 'The Taming' on Inauguration Day

17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Playwright Lauren Gunderson, winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award, has waived the fee for the rights to perform her work "The Taming" to anyone who will perform the play on Inauguration Day. One such Jan. 20 performance will be put on by ArkansasStaged at Bentonville's 21c Museum Hotel, 7 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5 to benefit Planned Parenthood.

