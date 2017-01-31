Arkansas panel backs allowing conceal...

Arkansas panel backs allowing concealed guns on campuses

An Arkansas House panel advanced a proposal Tuesday to require the state's colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus, despite complaints from school administrators and police that the move would create more problems than it solves. The House Judiciary Committee endorsed a bill on a 12-5 vote to require the schools to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus.

