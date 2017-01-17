Arkansas legislators advance bill des...

Arkansas legislators advance bill designating state dinosaur after teen testifies

15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Mason Cyprus Oury, accompanied by Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, testifies why the Arkansaurus fridayi should be recognized as the state dinosaur Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. A group of lawmakers voted Wednesday to back a proposal dreamt up by an Arkansas high school student who wants the state to recognize the only dinosaur ever discovered within its borders.

