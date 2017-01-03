Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to conspiracy charge
In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Arkansas state Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, is seen at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The U.S. Attorney's office says Neal, who is set to leave office, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, to conspiracy for arranging bribes while he was a member of the state House.
