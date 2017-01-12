Amasa Hines returns to White Water

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce performs at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m., $30. Bonnie Montgomery plays a show at the White Water Tavern just ahead of her trio The Wildflower Revue's debut release, 9 p.m. Author and Appalachian farmer Anthony Flaccavento gives a lecture on sustainable food systems, "Building a Healthy Economy from the Bottom Up: Harnessing Real-World Experience for Transformative Change," at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall with a book-signing afterward, 7:30 p.m., free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.