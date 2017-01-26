Adventure Arkansas: Mount Kessler
Hey guys, Megan Graddy here, today we are exploring Mount Kessler right off of exit 62 in Fayetteville, let's see what we can find. The Greenways is mainly privately owned, but about 200 acres belongs to the city of Fayetteville according to their website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|apricot835
|227
|job with no drug test (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|Balls
|271
|Clinton could have received 800,000 votes from ...
|1 hr
|liberals are chea...
|3
|Pro trump march
|1 hr
|Melania
|12
|What the news isn't saying about the shooting M... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Kik23
|41
|H&R Block Emerald Loan (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|MkKim
|250
|Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Maverick
|177
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC