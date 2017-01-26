911 call centers across Arkansas, U.S...

911 call centers across Arkansas, U.S. in staff crunch

A staffing shortage that has sometimes led to unanswered 911 calls at Little Rock's emergency dispatch center is also occurring at many emergency communication centers across the country. Agencies in Washington, New York, California and Kansas in recent years have reported delayed responses to 911 calls because of staff vacancies.

