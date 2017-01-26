911 call centers across Arkansas, U.S. in staff crunch
A staffing shortage that has sometimes led to unanswered 911 calls at Little Rock's emergency dispatch center is also occurring at many emergency communication centers across the country. Agencies in Washington, New York, California and Kansas in recent years have reported delayed responses to 911 calls because of staff vacancies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Asks Â“What The HellÂ’s Going In Chicago?Â”
|3 min
|Barty beats women
|2
|How to pay for THE WALL
|10 min
|Ron B J
|12
|Jonesboro Police Night Shift
|13 min
|Every Morning
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|31 min
|Guest 9709
|33,462
|Â“Big JoeÂ” Annihilates Crowd of SJWs at WomenÂ’s ...
|36 min
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|13
|CNN Debunks Its Own Claim That Trump Inaugurati...
|36 min
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|8
|H&R Block Emerald Loan (Dec '10)
|38 min
|Guest
|246
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC