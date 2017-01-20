2nd Amendment meets the 1st in Fayett...

2nd Amendment meets the 1st in Fayetteville on campus carry

They've had a forum in Fayetteville today on Rep. Charlie Collins' fervent desire to force more pistol-packing people onto the campus at the University of Arkansas Collins and other legislators met some strong resistance today in a packed room. Channing Barker of KNWA News has a series of snips o n Twitter that give you a flavor .

