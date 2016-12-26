Weekly deals & more: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, ...

Weekly deals & more: Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 2016

'Tis the season for snow and ice, but that won't be a problem with an all-wheel drive vehicle from Adventure Subaru . Grub's is planning a huge New Year's Eve bash with music by DJ Derrick, champagne toast, a balloon drop, and lots of drink specials! Ready to get a jump start on your New Year's Resolution? Fitness memberships at the Jones Center are just $60/year! Where are you watching the Belk Bowl and Arkansas-Florida game this week? They both fall on all-you-can-eat rib night at Sassy's ! If Netflix and a pizza seems like a good way to ring in a new year, call a Dambulance from Damgoode Pies ! They deliver.

