Washington County authorities: One dead in officer involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - A man was shot and killed Wednesday after he reportedly lunged at a Northwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy with a knife, officials said. According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, a shooting happened at the Tire Trax on South School Avenue around 2 p.m. The post noted Corporal Brad Robinson at the business getting a flat tire fixed on his vehicle when a white male suddenly pulled a knife out of a backpack and started walking toward Robinson.

