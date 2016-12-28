Two free parking lots now available i...

Two free parking lots now available in downtown Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Two free parking lots with 63 spaces opened last week at 207 E. Center St., on the east side of College Avenue behind the historic Washington County Courthouse. Anyone who lives, works, or shops in downtown Fayetteville can now take advantage of some new free parking just east of the square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Now_What- 32,984
Obama crushes Russia! 24 min Guest 8
sears is closing 47 min guest 34
The People Vs The Electoral College 51 min ___Jenny___ 72
Sprint announces 5,000 jobs coming back to the US 56 min Guess 9
Vanscoy 59 min Guest 4
JIGGLE BOTTOM JIGGLE BOTTOM JIGGLE all the way 1 hr guest 9
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC