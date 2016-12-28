Two free parking lots now available in downtown Fayetteville
Two free parking lots with 63 spaces opened last week at 207 E. Center St., on the east side of College Avenue behind the historic Washington County Courthouse. Anyone who lives, works, or shops in downtown Fayetteville can now take advantage of some new free parking just east of the square.
