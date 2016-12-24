Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEVE KEESEE Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, right, holds the KARN radio's microphone up so Sen. John E. Brown, R-Siloam Springs, could answer a reporter's question about the passage of the charter school bill that Brown sponsored along with Sen. James Argue, left, on March 29, 1999, during the bill signing in the Governor's Conderence Room at the state Capitol. a St. Joseph Catholic School opens in Fayetteville with 39 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.