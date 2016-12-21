Sexuality education can't take a simplified approach
I feel compelled to reply to the recent letter by Mike O'Cain, who stated that "the best place for comprehensive sex education is in the home, taught by the parents." It is O'Cain's contention that parents are in an ideal position to share their "beliefs" with their offspring, along with "biological aspects of sex and reproduction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Sunny
|32,913
|Did Snowden help the Russians?
|20 min
|SSOB
|28
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|SSOB
|7
|FUNDRAISER being organized
|3 hr
|SSOB the sheep sh...
|6
|happy birthday jesus
|3 hr
|junior
|7
|Help, I need some
|3 hr
|SSOB is a sheep s...
|4
|My JIGGLEBOTTOM just
|4 hr
|SSOB is a sheep s...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC