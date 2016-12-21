Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week Announces Featured Designers, Boutiques
Courtesy Photo Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week, which has been reinvigorated under new leadership, will commence March 1-4 in Bentonville. The organizers hope to use the funding raised to develop a long term fashion scene in the area and promote the next generation of local fashion industry designers.
