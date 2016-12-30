More volunteers needed for mountain bike trail clearing at Gregory Park
Another round of volunteers are needed to help clear trail corridor where a 19-acre mountain bike park is planned in midtown Fayetteville. Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will host its third volunteer work event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Gregory Park, 69 E. Sycamore St. The work is part of a plan to transform the underutilized park into a mountain bike-focused area complete with a series of singletrack mountain biking trails, and a possible pump track and skills course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People Vs The Electoral College
|21 min
|guest
|147
|Sean Spicer: Why DoesnÂ’t The DNC Take Some Blam...
|2 hr
|Smart Conservative
|11
|Trump likes Putin
|2 hr
|Smart Conservative
|12
|katherine timpf
|2 hr
|Hidden Saint
|2
|when will white men realize they are inferior t... (May '13)
|3 hr
|andthethat
|167
|2017 President Trump
|8 hr
|Who Knows Joe__
|4
|Dentist Nancy Malcolm
|9 hr
|Guest
|21
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC