More volunteers needed for mountain bike trail clearing at Gregory Park

Another round of volunteers are needed to help clear trail corridor where a 19-acre mountain bike park is planned in midtown Fayetteville. Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will host its third volunteer work event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Gregory Park, 69 E. Sycamore St. The work is part of a plan to transform the underutilized park into a mountain bike-focused area complete with a series of singletrack mountain biking trails, and a possible pump track and skills course.

