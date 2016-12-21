Matador Mexican Bar and Grill thrivin...

Matador Mexican Bar and Grill thriving in new location

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NWAonline

It's been a time of transition in 2016 for Fayetteville's El Matador Mexican Bar and Grill. The local dining favorite has upgraded to a new building in a new location, but the authentic food and friendly service remains the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The People Vs The Electoral College 34 min Who Knows Joe__ 146
Trump likes Putin 3 hr SSOB 11
2017 President Trump 3 hr Who Knows Joe__ 4
Dentist Nancy Malcolm 4 hr Guest 21
Walking dead (Feb '13) 5 hr guest 185
transvaginal mesh 5 hr guest 11
Sean Spicer: Why DoesnÂ’t The DNC Take Some Blam... 5 hr justice 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC