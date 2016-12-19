Interim superintendent named to perma...

Interim superintendent named to permanently lead Texas district

Friday Dec 16 Read more: District Administration

With a unanimous vote during their meeting Monday night, Diboll Independent School District trustees named Vicki Thomas the lone finalist for superintendent. Trustees named Thomas as interim superintendent for Diboll ISD in June.

