George's Majestic Lounge prepares to rock (and roll and blues and country) in 90th year
Fans gather near the stage at George's Majestic Lounge for a recent performance by Andy Frasco & The U.N. Not every 90-year-old celebrates their birthday with live music and dancing. But not every 90-year-old is George's Majestic Lounge , the venerable live music hub on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.
