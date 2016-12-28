Federal Prison Escapees Recaptured In...

Federal Prison Escapees Recaptured In Fayetteville

Two men who escaped from a federal correction facility in Forrest City were recaptured in Fayetteville Tuesday , according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Devoy Nokes and George Roberts were on the run for less than 24 hours when they were identified as passengers in a Dodge Durango driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the U.S. Marshals said.

