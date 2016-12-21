Fayetteville vets home gets no-demerit report
The annual inspection by federal Department of Veterans Affiars officials found no deficiencies at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville, both the facility's director and the state's Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Friday. A completely clean inspection report from the federal agency is a rare accomplishment for any nursing home, said Sarah Jones, state Veterans Department spokesman.
