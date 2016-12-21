Deputy shoots man with knife in Fayetteville tire shop
Cpl. Brad Robinson, who was at Tire Tracks on School Avenue to repair a patrol car flat tire, said a man pulled a knife out of a backpack and advanced toward him. He said he pulled his gun and told the man to stop, then fired when the man lunged at him.
