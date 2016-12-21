Daily record set for low temperature in Little Rock
Little Rock set a daily record cold temperature early Monday morning when it hit 12 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The previous record low in Little Rock for Dec. 19 was 13 degrees, a mark last hit in 1945.
