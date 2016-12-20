City Council Primer: Dec. 20, 2016
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Snowden help the Russians?
|30 min
|Mr Guest
|7
|Farmington Hotties
|3 hr
|Hotdog
|3
|Christmas Was and Is for Everybody
|4 hr
|Peppermint Patty
|5
|Hillary to run again in 2020
|4 hr
|Guest
|8
|Gays
|5 hr
|Sick
|12
|Electoral College Vote Seals Trump White House ...
|5 hr
|Guest
|56
|Court Judgement Question
|6 hr
|Guest
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC