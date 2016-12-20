Arkansas vets home opening set for Jan. 3 after delay
Construction and inspection snags have delayed the opening of the new state-run retirement home for veterans in North Little Rock. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs leaders expected the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock to open earlier this month.
