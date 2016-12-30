Alderman Martin Schoppmeyer honored during final City Council meeting
Alderman Martin Schoppmeyer speaks while Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan looks on during Schoppmeyer's final City Council meeting on Dec. 20, 2016. Ward 3 Alderman Martin Schoppmeyer was honored last week before the start of his final meeting as a member of the Fayetteville City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 President Trump
|2 min
|Mr Guest
|41
|So What If It Was The Russians
|3 min
|Guest
|29
|Tom Cotton agrees with Obama on Russia hacks
|6 min
|Mr Guest
|11
|where is the dirtiest public bathroom in Jonesb...
|46 min
|Barton Farley
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,033
|The cost of Obama
|1 hr
|Mr Guest
|31
|Obama response to Russian hacking does not go f...
|1 hr
|Mr Guest
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC