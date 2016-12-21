Alabama DL commit Akial Byers confide...

Alabama DL commit Akial Byers confident he'll qualify academically

One big reason Alabama took a commitment from four-star Fayetteville, Ark., defensive lineman Akial Byers is because they felt the talented recruit would work hard to attain academic eligibility. Byers was confident in that happening when he spoke Wednesday after Under Armour All-America Game practice in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

