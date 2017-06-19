Holiday weekend starts July fun around the area
There's only one more week until the end of our first summer month for 2017, but the summer fun is just beginning. This week it is Summerfest time with fun and games, shopping and fireworks to celebrate the coming of the Fourth of July next weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC