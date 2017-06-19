Classic cars roll thru Lake George at...

Classic cars roll thru Lake George at Rod and Dog Show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Clare County Review

In everyone's life a little rain must fall, even in the lives of car collectors who hate to see their beloved vehicles soaked by old Mother Nature. Having had a spectacular show in 2016 with over 105 entries sparkling in the sun, Lake George residents and businesses had high expectations for the Fifth Annual "Hot Rods & Hot Dogs Car Show" June 17th, sadly the rains came in the morning hours when many potential entries would have been en route and as a result entries were down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Danny Blodgett (Nov '16) Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15) Jul '16 George 5
missing in farwell (Apr '16) Apr '16 curtain 1
Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Citizen 1
See all Farwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farwell Forum Now

Farwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Farwell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC