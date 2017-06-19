Classic cars roll thru Lake George at Rod and Dog Show

In everyone's life a little rain must fall, even in the lives of car collectors who hate to see their beloved vehicles soaked by old Mother Nature. Having had a spectacular show in 2016 with over 105 entries sparkling in the sun, Lake George residents and businesses had high expectations for the Fifth Annual "Hot Rods & Hot Dogs Car Show" June 17th, sadly the rains came in the morning hours when many potential entries would have been en route and as a result entries were down.

