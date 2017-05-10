6 win VFW raffle

6 win VFW raffle

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Clare County Review

The Farwell VFW Post 3039 announced its raffle drawing winners on Tuesday, May 30th. The winners are: James Rickord of Gladwin; Russell Brugger of Farwell; George Maples of Lake; Jim Torpey of Barryton; Ryan Jensen of Traverse City and Kurt Causie of Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Danny Blodgett (Nov '16) Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15) Jul '16 George 5
missing in farwell (Apr '16) Apr '16 curtain 1
Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Citizen 1
See all Farwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farwell Forum Now

Farwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Farwell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC